Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.46.

Several analysts recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.93. 2,037,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

