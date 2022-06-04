Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.72

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($16.64) to GBX 1,205 ($15.25) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.12) to GBX 1,530 ($19.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.60) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,166.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

