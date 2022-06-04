GYEN Market Capitalization Achieves $20.86 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $39,631.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 621.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.71 or 0.07513344 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00447397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000268 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

