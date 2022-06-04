GXChain (GXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,313.00

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. GXChain has a market cap of $43.30 million and approximately $21,313.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000273 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,928,864 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

