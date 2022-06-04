Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $1,397,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

