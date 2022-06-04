Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $41,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in AMETEK by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $34,779,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

