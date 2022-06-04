Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 92,654 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,654 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

BLE stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

