Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at $137,854,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

