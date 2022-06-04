Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will post ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($1.00). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($3.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.