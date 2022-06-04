Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) will post ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($1.00). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($3.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.