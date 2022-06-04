Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.8% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,430,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 336,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $2,710,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,712,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

