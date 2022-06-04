Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GREE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Greenidge Generation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of GREE opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 22.2% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenidge Generation (GREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.