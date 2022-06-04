Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) versus S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Head to Head Analysis

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and Green Thumb Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.61 -$19.17 million ($0.66) -1.86 Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for S&W Seed and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 332.97%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -33.98% -42.66% -18.80% Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats S&W Seed on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&W Seed (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

