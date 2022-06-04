Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.04 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.52.
NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
