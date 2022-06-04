Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:GRC opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $766.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.63. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

