Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

