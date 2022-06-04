Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $226,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

