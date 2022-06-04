Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 828.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 540,092 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 200,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $45.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83.

