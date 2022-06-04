Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.05 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

