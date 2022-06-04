Goldcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $801,666.31 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $801,666.31 and $997.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00210445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001704 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006441 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

