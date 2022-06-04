GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Hits $0.0486 on Top Exchanges

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded up 52.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 29% higher against the dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $153,405.86 and $1,125.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

