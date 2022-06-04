Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

Globant stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.33. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 509.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

