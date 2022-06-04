Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.84. 316,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,816. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.74 and a 200 day moving average of $247.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after buying an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Globant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,511,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

