GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0135

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $242,994.35 and approximately $1,175.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.58 or 0.05964625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00212005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.69 or 0.00626441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.00644180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00073365 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004328 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

