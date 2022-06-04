Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after buying an additional 837,374 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.06 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

