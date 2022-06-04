Glitch Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $273,709.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $8.40 million and $273,709.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

