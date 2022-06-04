General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

