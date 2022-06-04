GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Cap of $421.10 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00018084 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $421.10 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,344,461 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

