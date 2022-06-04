Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 116,608 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 116,608 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $650,672.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.56 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $717.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,356 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Organogenesis by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

