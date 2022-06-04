GAMEE (GMEE) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.59 million and $561,837.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00481913 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00447718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000269 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

