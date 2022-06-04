Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

GRTX opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 117,110 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.