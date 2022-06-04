Gala Price Hits $0.0740 on Top Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Gala has a market cap of $516.41 million and approximately $157.53 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

