FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

Shares of FUJIY stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 17,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,723. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

