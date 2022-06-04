FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 546.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCEL. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

