FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44. Approximately 6,452 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCT. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period.

