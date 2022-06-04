Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.01. 2,684,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,242. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

