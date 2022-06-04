Friedenthal Financial Invests $3.70 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after acquiring an additional 263,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,660,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,511. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.