Friedenthal Financial Has $5.64 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,989,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,859. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

