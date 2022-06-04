Friedenthal Financial Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

