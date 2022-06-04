Friedenthal Financial Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,997,000 after buying an additional 1,946,838 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. 2,032,836 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

