Friedenthal Financial Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 400,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.31. 4,692,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.99 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

