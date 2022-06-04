Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($88.39) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FME opened at €53.30 ($57.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €59.38 and a 200-day moving average of €58.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a one year high of €71.14 ($76.49). The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

