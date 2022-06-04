Frax Share Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.42 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $6.41 or 0.00021666 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $103.93 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.01355984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00410454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

