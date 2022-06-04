ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 187,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

