Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) to post $34.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.75 billion and the lowest is $32.76 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $24.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $143.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.63 billion to $147.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.74 billion to $159.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,625,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,781,120. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

