Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

FL opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.59.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

