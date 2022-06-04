Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Rating Increased to Outperform at FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.13.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 874.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $337,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.