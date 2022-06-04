Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 67,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 58,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Focus Universal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. It offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various sensor nodes.

