Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

