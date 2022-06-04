Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 2,104,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $844,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $782,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.