Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

FSI stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

